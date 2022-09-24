Aeroflot to resume flights to Sri Lanka in October

September 24, 2022   05:27 pm

Aeroflot, Russia’s state-owned airline, has decided to resume flights from Moscow to Sri Lanka with effect from October 09, 2022. 

“Starting from October, Aeroflot will resume regular flights to Colombo, Bangkok, and Goa. Flights will be operated on Airbus A330 aircraft,” the airlines said in a statement.

From October 09, the airline will resume Colombo flights, which will initially operate twice a week.

From October 30, Aeroflot will re-launch seven weekly flights to Bangkok, and from November 02, the airline will operate up to three weekly services to Goa. 

“The sale of tickets for flights to Colombo and Bangkok is open, and the sale for tickets for flights to Goa will be launched shortly,” the airline said further.

The up-to-date schedule is available on Aeroflot’s website.

