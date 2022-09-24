At least 84 arrested amidst Socialist Youth Unions protest

At least 84 arrested amidst Socialist Youth Unions protest

September 24, 2022   06:14 pm

The police have arrested at least 84 individuals today following the protest organized by the Socialist Youth Union this evening Sep. 24).

According to the police, two Buddhist monks and four females are also among the arrestees.

The national organizer of the union, Eranga Gunasekara has also been arrested by the police.

Earlier this evening, the police fired tear gas and used water cannons to disperse the protesters at Dean’s Road in Maradana.

The protest march commenced at the Lipton Roundabout and proceeded towards the Maradana area through Dean’s Road to reach the Colombo Fort railway station.

Meanwhile, seven protesters have been admitted to the National Hospital in Colombo for treatment. However, they are not in critical condition, the police added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.09.24

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.09.24

Sri Lanka aims to have USD 2.9 billion IMF loan finalised in December

Sri Lanka aims to have USD 2.9 billion IMF loan finalised in December

GMOA warns malnutrition in the country could increase in the near future

GMOA warns malnutrition in the country could increase in the near future

'Sampreshana 2022' Media Day of Asoka College, Colombo

'Sampreshana 2022' Media Day of Asoka College, Colombo

President writes response to Mahanayake Theros regarding electricity tariff revisions

President writes response to Mahanayake Theros regarding electricity tariff revisions

President unveils Chaithya donated by Myanmar to Walukaramaya Viharaya, Kollupitiya

President unveils Chaithya donated by Myanmar to Walukaramaya Viharaya, Kollupitiya