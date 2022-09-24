The police have arrested at least 84 individuals today following the protest organized by the Socialist Youth Union this evening Sep. 24).

According to the police, two Buddhist monks and four females are also among the arrestees.

The national organizer of the union, Eranga Gunasekara has also been arrested by the police.

Earlier this evening, the police fired tear gas and used water cannons to disperse the protesters at Dean’s Road in Maradana.

The protest march commenced at the Lipton Roundabout and proceeded towards the Maradana area through Dean’s Road to reach the Colombo Fort railway station.

Meanwhile, seven protesters have been admitted to the National Hospital in Colombo for treatment. However, they are not in critical condition, the police added.