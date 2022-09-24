Police officer assaulted on roadside in Mihintale

A police officer has been assaulted on the roadside by two individuals in the area of Siyambalagaswewa in Mihintale.

The police have initiated investigations into the incident which took place at around 6.15 p.m. on Friday (Sep. 23) near the Siyambalagaswewa Temple.

As per reports, the two perpetrators have been apprehended by the police.

The police sergeant, attached to the Kallanchiya police station, had been on duty at the Rambewa checkpoint between 6.00 a.m. and 2.00 p.m. He had later spent some time with several of his friends in Mihintale area and was assaulted while returning to his home in Kahatagasdigiliya in Mahapothana on his personal motorcycle.

According to Ada Derana correspondent, the police officer in question was attacked after he stopped and inspected another motorcycle and took its key into custody.

Two officers of Mihintale police who were nearby had rescued the cop who was being assaulted.

According to Mihintale police officers, there are no reports of the assaulted cop reporting to the police station or receiving medical care at a hospital.