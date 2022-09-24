Police officer assaulted on roadside in Mihintale

Police officer assaulted on roadside in Mihintale

September 24, 2022   07:18 pm

A police officer has been assaulted on the roadside by two individuals in the area of Siyambalagaswewa in Mihintale.

The police have initiated investigations into the incident which took place at around 6.15 p.m. on Friday (Sep. 23) near the Siyambalagaswewa Temple.

As per reports, the two perpetrators have been apprehended by the police.

The police sergeant, attached to the Kallanchiya police station, had been on duty at the Rambewa checkpoint between 6.00 a.m. and 2.00 p.m. He had later spent some time with several of his friends in Mihintale area and was assaulted while returning to his home in Kahatagasdigiliya in Mahapothana on his personal motorcycle.

According to Ada Derana correspondent, the police officer in question was attacked after he stopped and inspected another motorcycle and took its key into custody.

Two officers of Mihintale police who were nearby had rescued the cop who was being assaulted.

According to Mihintale police officers, there are no reports of the assaulted cop reporting to the police station or receiving medical care at a hospital.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Protesters tear-gassed in Colombo; more than 80 under arrest

Protesters tear-gassed in Colombo; more than 80 under arrest

Protesters tear-gassed in Colombo; more than 80 under arrest

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.09.24

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.09.24

Sri Lanka aims to have USD 2.9 billion IMF loan finalised in December

Sri Lanka aims to have USD 2.9 billion IMF loan finalised in December

GMOA warns malnutrition in the country could increase in the near future

GMOA warns malnutrition in the country could increase in the near future

'Sampreshana 2022' Media Day of Asoka College, Colombo

'Sampreshana 2022' Media Day of Asoka College, Colombo

President writes response to Mahanayake Theros regarding electricity tariff revisions

President writes response to Mahanayake Theros regarding electricity tariff revisions