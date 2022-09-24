Twelve people suspected to be on illegal migration attempt

Sri Lanka Navy has apprehended 12 people who were suspected to be on an illegal migration attempt to a foreign country via sea.

The apprehension was made during a special operation conducted in the beach area of Oluthuduwai, Mannar on Thursday night (Sep. 22).

Sri Lanka Navy conducts regular search operations and patrols in coastal as well as sea areas around the island to thwart illegal activities stemming from sea routes. In a similar operation conducted by SLNS Gajaba in the North Central Naval Command, this group of would-be illegal immigrants was nabbed, whilst they were suspiciously wandering in the Oluthuduwai beach area in the late hours on September 22.

Among the apprehended persons were two males and three females over 18 years and seven more individuals who are below 18 years of age.

The persons held during the special operation were identified as residents of Vedithalathiv area. The suspects were handed over to the Mannar Police for onward legal proceedings.

In the backdrop where human smugglers organize this nature of rackets for the purpose of making fast money, the Navy urges the public to refrain from risking their lives by engaging in such activities and be victims before the law.