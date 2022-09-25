Sri Lanka to call for immediate tender on Tue to procure coal

Sri Lanka will be calling for an immediate tender on Tuesday (Sep. 27) to procure coal for the Lakvijaya power plant in Norochcholai after the coal tender that was awarded on August 25 was cancelled, says General Manager of Lanka Coal Company, Namal Hewage.

On Sep. 23, Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera announced that the selected supplier has pulled out after communicating the inability to perform the tender, while citing concerns about the impact on legal cases filed and payment guarantee risk.

Accordingly, the Lanka Coal Company will publish a new International Open Competitive Tender that will allow any suitable supplier that has the ability to provide Coal on a long-term credit basis.