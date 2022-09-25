Sri Lanka to call for immediate tender on Tue to procure coal

Sri Lanka to call for immediate tender on Tue to procure coal

September 25, 2022   02:23 am

Sri Lanka will be calling for an immediate tender on Tuesday (Sep. 27) to procure coal for the Lakvijaya power plant in Norochcholai after the coal tender that was awarded on August 25 was cancelled, says General Manager of Lanka Coal Company, Namal Hewage.

On Sep. 23, Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera announced that the selected supplier has pulled out after communicating the inability to perform the tender, while citing concerns about the impact on legal cases filed and payment guarantee risk.

Accordingly, the Lanka Coal Company will publish a new International Open Competitive Tender that will allow any suitable supplier that has the ability to provide Coal on a long-term credit basis.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Need to pay attention to crop diversification - Minister Pathirana (English)

Need to pay attention to crop diversification - Minister Pathirana (English)

Need to pay attention to crop diversification - Minister Pathirana (English)

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry to address UNGA today (English)

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry to address UNGA today (English)

UK to provide 3 million lifesaving aid to most vulnerable in Sri Lanka (English)

UK to provide 3 million lifesaving aid to most vulnerable in Sri Lanka (English)

Foreign Minister calls on international dignitaries on sidelines of UNGA (English)

Foreign Minister calls on international dignitaries on sidelines of UNGA (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Protesters tear-gassed in Colombo; more than 80 under arrest

Protesters tear-gassed in Colombo; more than 80 under arrest

Gnanasara Thero attends Saudi National Day celebrations

Gnanasara Thero attends Saudi National Day celebrations

Sajith slams declaring high-security zones in Colombo

Sajith slams declaring high-security zones in Colombo