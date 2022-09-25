President to leave for Japan today

President to leave for Japan today

September 25, 2022   08:42 am

President Ranil Wickremasinghe is scheduled to leave for Japan tonight (25) for a three-day official visit.

He is scheduled to participate in the funeral ceremony of the former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe.

It is reported that about 700 guests from 217 countries including President Ranil Wickremesinghe will participate in the funeral ceremony.

Due to this, it is reported that a special security measures have been implemented in the capital of Japan, Tokyo.

During his stay in Japan, President Ranil Wickremesinghe is scheduled to hold talks with the new Prime Minister of Japan and several other high-ranking officials.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

16 students arrested over Ella forest fire

16 students arrested over Ella forest fire

16 students arrested over Ella forest fire

Can provinces be governed without public representatives?

Can provinces be governed without public representatives?

Sumanthiran expresses views on PTA

Sumanthiran expresses views on PTA

Tilvin Silva on Sri Lanka's debt

Tilvin Silva on Sri Lanka's debt

The reason for increase of inflation in Sri Lanka

The reason for increase of inflation in Sri Lanka

Need to pay attention to crop diversification - Minister Pathirana (English)

Need to pay attention to crop diversification - Minister Pathirana (English)

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry to address UNGA today (English)

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry to address UNGA today (English)