President to leave for Japan today

President Ranil Wickremasinghe is scheduled to leave for Japan tonight (25) for a three-day official visit.

He is scheduled to participate in the funeral ceremony of the former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe.

It is reported that about 700 guests from 217 countries including President Ranil Wickremesinghe will participate in the funeral ceremony.

Due to this, it is reported that a special security measures have been implemented in the capital of Japan, Tokyo.

During his stay in Japan, President Ranil Wickremesinghe is scheduled to hold talks with the new Prime Minister of Japan and several other high-ranking officials.