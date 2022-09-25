16 students arrested over Ella forest fire

16 students arrested over Ella forest fire

September 25, 2022   10:37 am

Sixteen school children have been taken into police custody in connection with the forest fire at Ella Rock forest reserve.

Ada Derana reporter said that about 15 acres of land in Ella forest reserve has been destroyed due to the fire.

Police said that the arrested suspects are residents of Badulla, Haliela and Namunukula areas.

Meanwhile, Ella Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman, Malaka Prabhath charged that some people who come to visit Ella forest reserve are destroying the area.

