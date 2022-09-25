President Ranil Wickremesinghe has issued instructions to resume the program of awarding scholarships through the President’s Fund to students who have passed the G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination and qualified to follow the G.C.E. Advanced Level examination.

Accordingly, it has been decided to award scholarships to 2,970 students from the 99 Educational Zones. It has been decided to select 30 qualified scholarship winners from each of the 99 education zonal offices of the island.

The selected scholarship winners are expected to be offered a bursary of Rs. 5,000 per month for a maximum period of 24 months until they appear for the G.C.E. A/L examination, the President’s Media Division reported.

Once the results of this year’s G.C.E. Ordinary Level exam is released and the G.C.E Advanced Level classes commence, applications for scholarships will be called through newspaper advertisements.

Accordingly, President’s Secretary Mr. Saman Ekanayake has instructed the Secretary, Ministry of Education to immediately inform all provincial education directors, zonal education directors and principals regarding this mechanism.