SYUs Eranga Gunasekara and 2 others granted bail

SYUs Eranga Gunasekara and 2 others granted bail

September 25, 2022   04:23 pm

Three including the national organiser of the Socialist Youth Union (SYU) Eranga Gunasekara, who were arrested during yesterday’s protest, have been granted bail by the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court. 

They were ordered released on surety bails of Rs. 200,000 each, Ada Derana reporter said.

A total 82 persons were arrested during a protest held in Colombo, yesterday (24).

Three of them including SYU’s Eranga Gunasekara were produced before court today while the rest had been released on police bail. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry's statement at 77th Session of UNGA

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry's statement at 77th Session of UNGA

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry's statement at 77th Session of UNGA

Tax burden on an average family has gone up in Sri Lanka

Tax burden on an average family has gone up in Sri Lanka

News in Brief - 2022.09.25

News in Brief - 2022.09.25

Paddy farmers issue an ultimatum to the government

Paddy farmers issue an ultimatum to the government

Politicians, trade unions leaders criticize arrest of protesters

Politicians, trade unions leaders criticize arrest of protesters

Harsha explains Sri Lanka's debt and how country should restructure it

Harsha explains Sri Lanka's debt and how country should restructure it

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

16 students arrested over Ella forest fire

16 students arrested over Ella forest fire