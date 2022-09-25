Three including the national organiser of the Socialist Youth Union (SYU) Eranga Gunasekara, who were arrested during yesterday’s protest, have been granted bail by the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court.

They were ordered released on surety bails of Rs. 200,000 each, Ada Derana reporter said.

A total 82 persons were arrested during a protest held in Colombo, yesterday (24).

Three of them including SYU’s Eranga Gunasekara were produced before court today while the rest had been released on police bail.