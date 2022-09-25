Newborn baby found abandoned in jungle

Newborn baby found abandoned in jungle

September 25, 2022   06:20 pm

A newborn baby has been found abandoned in a forest area in the Uguressagama area in Bandarakoswatte, Panduwasnuwara.

Ada Derana reporter said that a woman who was taking care of cattle had heard sound of a baby crying from a nearby wooded area and upon inspecting further had discovered the infant inside a plastic bag.

Villagers who had later gathered at the location had called an ambulance which had proceeded to take the newborn baby to the Nikaweratiya Hospital.

Wariyapola Police has launched an investigation. 

