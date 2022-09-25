US Ambassador to UN Agencies in Rome Cindy McCain arrives in Sri Lanka

United States Permanent Representative to the UN Food and Agriculture Agencies in Rome, Ambassador Cindy McCain has arrived in Sri Lanka on a four-day official visit.

Ada Derana reporter said the ambassador accompanied by another top official had arrived onboard a Qatar Airways flight from Doha at around 4.30 p.m. today (25).

They were welcomed at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake by officials from the UN Office in Colombo and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he said.

Ambassador Cindy McCain is visiting Sri Lanka until September 28 to highlight U.S. food assistance programs in Sri Lanka and reinforce the U.S. commitment and lasting partnership with the island nation.

In addition to meeting with senior government officials and aid organizations in Colombo, Ambassador McCain will join U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung to travel to Central Province to visit schools, agricultural research facilities, and community organizations and meet with recipients and implementers of relief provided through U.S. government-funded humanitarian assistance programs.