Passenger held with mobile phones, gold biscuits and gold jewellery at BIA

September 25, 2022   07:35 pm

A passenger who had attempted to smuggle undeclared used mobile phones, laptops, gold biscuits and gold jewellery worth over Rs. 22 million into the country has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake. 

The suspect had reportedly arrived in the country onboard a flight from Dubai via Muscat, Oman while the said items were found concealed inside his luggage. 

He had attempted to smuggle a large number of used mobile phones as well as laptops, gold biscuits and gold jewellery estimated to be worth around Rs. 22.5 million.

The passenger, a 23-year-old Buddhist monk from Tissamaharama, was released after being fined while the smuggled items have been confiscated.  

