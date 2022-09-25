US Ambassador to UN Food and Agriculture Agencies calls on President Ranil

US Ambassador to UN Food and Agriculture Agencies calls on President Ranil

September 25, 2022   10:02 pm

The United States Ambassador to the UN Food and Agriculture Agencies in Rome, Cindy McCain, has called on President Ranil Wickremesinghe in Colombo today for a wide-ranging discussion.

U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung had also participated in the meeting. 

Taking to twitter, Ambassador Chung said the meeting was held to discuss the impact of the ongoing economic hardships on Sri Lankans.

She said they also implored the many ways the United States and Sri Lanka are working together to meet urgent humanitarian needs.

Ambassador Cindy McCain had arrived in Sri Lanka earlier today on a four-day official visit. In a tweet after arriving in the island, McCain said she is looking forward to seeing first-hand how US-funded assistance is supporting Sri Lankan communities and families in this challenging period.

The US Embassy in Colombo says Ambassador Cindy McCain is visiting Sri Lanka until September 28 to highlight U.S. food assistance programs in Sri Lanka and reinforce the U.S. commitment and lasting partnership with the island nation.

In addition to meeting with senior government officials and aid organizations in Colombo, Ambassador McCain will join U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung to travel to Central Province to visit schools, agricultural research facilities, and community organizations and meet with recipients and implementers of relief provided through U.S. government-funded humanitarian assistance programs.

 

 

