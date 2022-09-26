The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) will legally respond to the accusations regarding the quality of the imported crude oil consignment, says Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said on Monday (Sep. 26).

The accusations were levelled by the chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL), Janaka Ratnayake.

In a tweet, Minister Wijesekera also noted that the CPC is in possession of adequate stocks of diesel and fuel oil at the moment.

“Extended power cuts were requested by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) due to the breakdown at Laxapana hydropower plant, insufficient funds at the CEB for diesel and fuel oil and hydro management,” he said further in his tweet.

Earlier, the PUCSL chairman had made accusations regarding the Naphtha liquid contained in the recently imported stock of crude.