Weather advisory issued for severe lightning

September 26, 2022   04:41 pm

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for severe lightning in several provinces and districts. 

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Northern and North-central provinces and in Trincomalee, Matale, Puttalam, Monaragala, and Batticaloa districts. 

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm may occur at some places in these areas, it said.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

