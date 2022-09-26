Eight mobile CKDu screening vehicles donated by China commissioned

September 26, 2022   05:37 pm

Eight state-of-the-art Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) screening vehicles (mobile labs) worth Rs. 660 million donated by China entered commissioning today in 8 CKDu affected areas in Sri Lanka.

The mobile labs will be deployed in the Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Vavuniya, Trincomalee, Ampara, Kurunagala, Matale and Badulla districts.

“Sri Lankan people especially in the rural area are suffering in relation to CKD, known as the ‘silent killer’, as patients live with the disease for years before showing symptoms. Early screening and detection will spare the patients with limited healthcare access from pain,” the Chinese Embassy in Colombo said.

It said that the 8 screening vehicles is part of China-Sri Lanka joint effort to change the CKDs status quo in Sri Lanka, following the China-Sri Lanka Friendship and National Nephrology Hospital in Polonnaruwa for treatment, and the Joint Research & Demonstration Center for Water Technology in Kandy to find the cause.

Personnel training and equipment examining have been an important part of the donation, before the 8 mobile labs enter commissioning, the embassy further said.

Each CKD screening vehicle is fully equipped with professional devices including refrigerators, Biochemistry Analyzer, Electrolyte Analyzer, Microscope, Hematology Analyzer, Urine Analyzer, Water Purification System, Ultrasound Diagnostic Scanning System and Centrifuge etc.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Acting ministers appointed to oversee ministries under the President

Acting ministers appointed to oversee ministries under the President

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.09.26

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.09.26

SLFP to form alliance with leftist progressive political parties - Maithripala Sirisena

SLFP to form alliance with leftist progressive political parties - Maithripala Sirisena

Ven. Kithalagama Hemasara Thero requests PM to advise Cabinet against creating unnecessary issues

Ven. Kithalagama Hemasara Thero requests PM to advise Cabinet against creating unnecessary issues

Changes to high security zones after President returns from foreign trip?

Changes to high security zones after President returns from foreign trip?

Anura Kumara warns of people rising up for a second time

Anura Kumara warns of people rising up for a second time