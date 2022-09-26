Sri Lanka already started low level talks with India, China on debt restructuring  President

September 26, 2022   06:59 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe says that discussion on restructuring Sri Lanka’s debt has already commenced with India and China at a low level.

He stated that talks with China would go to a higher level probably after the Chinese Communist Party Congress. 

The President stated this during an exclusive interview with StratNews Global Editor-in-Chief Nitin A. Gokhale.

The Sri Lankan President also admits that allowing a Chinese research vessel to dock at Hambantota last month was a difficult decision. 

He said the decision to allow the ship was taken while Gotabaya Rajapaksa was President and that his government found no grounds to reverse that decision.

India had expressed its strong objection over Sri Lanka’s move to allow the ship, after which the Lankan government delayed its arrival, drawing displeasure from China. 

Wickremesinghe also defended his comment that Hambantota Port was being used as a “punching bag”.

--Agencies 

