Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni to become Italys first female PM

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni to become Italys first female PM

September 26, 2022   11:49 pm

Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy) party, is set to become Italy’s first female prime minister after leading a right-wing alliance to victory at Sunday’s election.

Meloni’s party, which has fascist origins, is expected to form a coalition with other far-right groups, including League, led by former Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, and Forza Italia, headed by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

As Meloni ran on a ticket of putting Italians first and staunch anti-immigration policies during her election campaign, many are worried about what her leadership could mean for Italians and its reverberations worldwide.

The far-right Brothers of Italy, led by Giorgia Meloni, won Monday the Italian elections with 26 percent of the votes, followed by the Democratic Party, which won 19 percent and five star movement with 15.4 percent.

The right-wing coalition, which spearheaded by the Brothers of Italy Party, gained 43.8 percent of the votes, while their left coalition, led by the Democratic Party, only gained 26.2 percent.

The elections, which began yesterday saw 63.9 percent turnout with 50.87 million of eligible voters casting their ballot.

With this win, Meloni would be the first woman Prime Minister in Italian history to form a far-right government.

The Brothers of Italy Party was established in Rome in 1922 during a turbulent period in the country’s history.

Speaking of her win, Meloni indicated that Italians now have a government that represented “their will”, saying that relations between Italy and the European Union required “contributions” from all parties.

The House of Representatives and the Senate are expected to convene in 20 days to kick-start the legislative process and allow President Sergio Mattarella to task Meloni to form the cabinet. — Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Defence Secretary's clarification on declaring high-security zones (English)

Defence Secretary's clarification on declaring high-security zones (English)

Defence Secretary's clarification on declaring high-security zones (English)

Sri Lanka already started 'low level' talks with India, China on debt restructuring  President (English)

Sri Lanka already started 'low level' talks with India, China on debt restructuring  President (English)

US Ambassador to UN Food and Agriculture Agencies calls on President Ranil (English)

US Ambassador to UN Food and Agriculture Agencies calls on President Ranil (English)

FR petition filed against gazette on high security zones (English)

FR petition filed against gazette on high security zones (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Heroic cop foils armed attempt near bank; two arrested with firearm

Heroic cop foils armed attempt near bank; two arrested with firearm

Protest march staged in Colombo urging to safeguard historic Kurundi Vihara in Mullaitivu

Protest march staged in Colombo urging to safeguard historic Kurundi Vihara in Mullaitivu

CCTV: bus crashes into parked bus in Horana

CCTV: bus crashes into parked bus in Horana