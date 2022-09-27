Fairly heavy rainfall above 50mm expected in several areas

September 27, 2022   07:10 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, Uva, North-central and Eastern provinces and in Mullaitivu district during the evening or night, the Department of Meteorology says.

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places in North-central, Central, Uva and Eastern provinces.

A few showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

A few showers will occur in the sea area off the coast extending from Colombo to Galle.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Batticaloa via Trincomalee in the evening or night.

Winds will be south-westerly or westerly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. The wind speed may increase up to 45-55 kmph at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota may be rough at times.

