Japan ready to play leading role with creditors to restructure Sri Lankas debt  Japanese FM

September 27, 2022   10:01 am

President Ranil Wickremesinghe held discussions with Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi this morning in Tokyo.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Hayashi welcomed Sri Lanka’s progress with the IMF and expressed his country’s willingness to take a leading role in Sri Lanka’s creditor talks, the PMD reported.

President Wickremesinghe expressed regret over the breakdown of relations between Japan and Sri Lanka following the cancellation of several investment projects by the former Government. The President stressed that he was keen to restart those projects, the statement said.

The President also indicated that the Government was interested in Japan investing in Sri Lanka’s renewable energy projects.

Japan Foreign Minister Hayashi explained that Japan had increased its commitment to renewable energy and would be willing to explore future investment opportunities in Sri Lanka.

The Foreign Minister also explained that Japan would begin the skilled worker examinations in January 2023 for Sri Lankan migrant workers.

The President appreciated the support extended by Japan on the international stage and expressed the Government’s willingness to support both Japan’s and India’s campaign to become permanent members of the United Nations Security Council. 

The Foreign Minister welcomed the news, stressing that Asia required greater representation on the world stage, the release added.

-PMD

