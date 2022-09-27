Repairs at Norochcholai power plant to be completed in 3-5 days

The Ceylon Electricity Board has informed that Unit 3 of the Norochcholai power plant has been shut down due to a steam leak, Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says.

According to the lawmaker, the maintenance work is estimated to be completed in 3-5 days.

Owing to the situation, fuel power plants will be utilized to manage the power generation activities until the repairs are completed.

In a tweet, Minister Wijesekera said the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has granted the approval for CEB to purchase power from privately-owned power stations until Norochcholai Power Plant is restored.

The CPC will be providing the required diesel, naphtha and furnace oil consignments to the CEB to maintain the power generation without extending the power cuts from tomorrow, the minister added.