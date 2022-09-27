Power cut duration extended to 3 hours today - PUCSL

The duration of power interruptions scheduled for today (Sep. 27) has been extended to three hours, Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) chairman Janaka Ratnayake.

However, the power cut duration will be reduced to two hours and 20 minutes from tomorrow (Sep. 28) as fuel supplies are expected to be received for power generation, the PUCSL chief said further.

Earlier today, the electricity sector regulator warned of extended daily power cuts after Unit 3 of the Norochcholai Power Plant was shut down due to a steam leak.

Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said the maintenance work is estimated to be completed in 3-5 days.

In the meantime, fuel power plants will be utilized to manage the power generation activities until the repairs are completed.

According to Minister Wijesekera, the PUCSL has granted the approval for Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) to purchase power from privately-owned power stations until Norochcholai Power Plant is restored.

The CPC meanwhile plans to provide required diesel, naphtha and furnace oil stocks to the CEB to maintain the power generation without extending the power cuts from tomorrow.