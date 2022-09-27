Notice from Customs to Sri Lankan expats

September 27, 2022   01:03 pm

The Sri Lankan Customs says Sri Lankan expatriates should deal only with the institutions registered with the Customs when sending goods to the island.

The Customs explained that there has been a significant increase in complaints filed by Sri Lankan expatriates about the lost and damaged goods sent to Sri Lanka.

Investigations conducted in this regard have revealed that such incidents mostly occur when goods are sent through agencies that are not registered with Customs.

Accordingly, the Customs has requested the expatriates to engage only with customs-registered agencies when sending goods to Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament Dr. Nalaka Godahewa says that the existing laws should be amended regarding the exemption of goods imported into the country from customs. He made these remarks following a discussion with the members of the “Nidahasa Janatha Sabha” and the Logistics & Freight Forwarders Association.

