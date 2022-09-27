United States Permanent Representative to the UN Food and Agriculture Agencies in Rome, Ambassador Cindy McCain and US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung said they have had a productive conversation with Agriculture Minister Mahinda Amaraweera.

In a tweet, McCain said, with USD 40 million in U.S. assistance to the UN agency Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), farmers in Sri Lanka will be able to use fertilizer to revitalize vital agricultural production.

The development assistance of USD 40 million was pledged by Administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power during her recent visit to Sri Lanka earlier this month, to help farmers purchase fertilizer and other vital agricultural inputs.

During the meeting with Minister Amaraweera, Ambassadors Chung and McCain also reiterated the commitment of the U.S. to work with the government of Sri Lanka towards strengthening the country’s economy while also addressing urgent humanitarian needs for the most vulnerable communities.

The two envoys later met with the representatives from partner agencies Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), World Food Program (WFP), International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), United Nations Development Program (UNDP), International Organization for Migration (IOM), UNICEF Sri Lanka, World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB) and International Water Management Institute (IWMI) operating in Sri Lanka.

Ambassador McCain arrived in Sri Lanka on September 25 on a four-day official visit. Upon her arrival, she called on President Ranil Wickremesinghe on September 25 for a wide-ranging discussion.

She is visiting Sri Lanka until September 28 to highlight U.S. food assistance programs in Sri Lanka and reinforce the U.S. commitment and lasting partnership with the island nation.

In addition to meeting with senior government officials and aid organizations in Colombo, Ambassador McCain is joining U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung to travel to Central Province to visit schools, agricultural research facilities, and community organizations and meet with recipients and implementers of relief provided through U.S. government-funded humanitarian assistance programs.