Power interruption schedule for tomorrow

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved the request of the CEB for power cuts of two hours and 20 minutes for tomorrow (Sep. 28).

The power cut schedule is as follows:

Groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW – One hour during daytime and one hour and 20 minutes at night

Groups MNOXYZ – Two hours and 30 minutes between 5.30 a.m. and 8.00 a.m.

Group CC – Two hours and 30 minutes between 6.00 a.m. and 8.30 a.m.

