Circular issued for public officers on expression of opinions on social media

Expression of opinions on social media by public officers without following the Establishment Code shall constitute an offence leading to disciplinary action, the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration says.

This was conveyed in a circular titled “Expression of opinions on social media by public officers” published today (Sep. 27).

In the communique, Mr. M.P.K. Mayadunne also noted that carrying out an activity that should not be carried out by an officer who is not entitled to the exercise of political rights as per Section 1, Chapter XXXII, Volume I of the Establishment Code through social media by an officer not entitled to the exercise of political rights shall also constitute an offence that leads to taking disciplinary action.