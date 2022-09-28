President directs to provide aid to those affected by Thotalanga massive fire

President directs to provide aid to those affected by Thotalanga massive fire

September 27, 2022   11:45 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has instructed Secretary Saman Ekanayake to take immediate steps to douse the fire and provide all required assistance to those affected by the major fire that broke out at the Kajeemawatta Flats in Thotalanga.

The Head of State has informed to direct the tri-forces commanders, Colombo GA, the Urban Development Authority (UDA) and the Fire Brigade in this regard, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

The presidential secretary has already directed the relevant authorities to attend to all requirements of those affected, the PMD added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

high security zones impede fundamental rights- G.L. Peiris (English)

high security zones impede fundamental rights- G.L. Peiris (English)

high security zones impede fundamental rights- G.L. Peiris (English)

UN Secretary - General meets FM Ali Sabry (English)

UN Secretary - General meets FM Ali Sabry (English)

China donates 8 mobile labs worth Rs.600 MN to Sri Lanka (English)

China donates 8 mobile labs worth Rs.600 MN to Sri Lanka (English)

President holds bilateral talks with Japanese foreign minister, Singapore PM (English)

President holds bilateral talks with Japanese foreign minister, Singapore PM (English)

Repairs at Norochcholai power plant to be completed in 3-5 days (English)

Repairs at Norochcholai power plant to be completed in 3-5 days (English)

Japan ready to play leading role with creditors to restructure Sri Lanka's debt

Japan ready to play leading role with creditors to restructure Sri Lanka's debt

CCTV: Dog tragically dies after consuming 'Hakka Patas'

CCTV: Dog tragically dies after consuming 'Hakka Patas'

Agriculture Minister's advice to paddy farmers

Agriculture Minister's advice to paddy farmers