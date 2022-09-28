President directs to provide aid to those affected by Thotalanga massive fire

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has instructed Secretary Saman Ekanayake to take immediate steps to douse the fire and provide all required assistance to those affected by the major fire that broke out at the Kajeemawatta Flats in Thotalanga.

The Head of State has informed to direct the tri-forces commanders, Colombo GA, the Urban Development Authority (UDA) and the Fire Brigade in this regard, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

The presidential secretary has already directed the relevant authorities to attend to all requirements of those affected, the PMD added.