Parts of the island to receive spells of showers

Showers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva, North-Central and Eastern provinces and in Mullaitivu district during the evening or night.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Several spells of showers will occur in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo.

Winds will be south-westerly or westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. The wind speed may increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Chilaw to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea area off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Colombo and Hambantota may be rough at times.