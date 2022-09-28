Inaugural meeting of National Council on Sep. 29

Inaugural meeting of National Council on Sep. 29

September 28, 2022   10:21 am

The inaugural meeting of the National Council is scheduled to be held tomorrow (Sep. 29) under the patronage of the Speaker of Parliament, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

The meeting will commence at 10.30 a.m. in parliament.

On Sep. 23, the Speaker announced to the parliament the list of Members of Parliament who have been nominated for the National Council which was established as per the proposal of Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

The National Council consists of members representing parliament from the respective political parties.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

80 houses gutted in Thotalanga fire, more than 200 people displaced

80 houses gutted in Thotalanga fire, more than 200 people displaced

Sri Lanka's coconut oil industry also at risk

Sri Lanka's coconut oil industry also at risk

Several passengers injured as bus veers off the road and topples

Several passengers injured as bus veers off the road and topples

The importance of tourism industry...

The importance of tourism industry...

President Ranil Wickremesinghe to meet Emperor of Japan today

President Ranil Wickremesinghe to meet Emperor of Japan today

high security zones impede fundamental rights- G.L. Peiris (English)

high security zones impede fundamental rights- G.L. Peiris (English)

UN Secretary - General meets FM Ali Sabry (English)

UN Secretary - General meets FM Ali Sabry (English)