President holds bilateral talks with Japanese PM

President holds bilateral talks with Japanese PM

September 28, 2022   11:12 am

President Ranil Wickremesinghe held bilateral talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong a short while ago, the President’s Media Division (PMD) says.

The discussions are taking place in Tokyo, Japan.

President Wickremesinghe left the island last morning (Sep. 26) on an official visit to Japan and the Philippines.

During his two-day official visit to Japan, the President is expected to participate in the funeral ceremony of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe.

He will also engage in bilateral discussions with the Japanese Prime Minister and Finance Minister, during this tour.

After concluding his Japan visit, President Ranil Wickremesinghe is scheduled to leave for the Philippines to preside over the meeting of the Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

During his visit to the Philippines, President Wickremesinghe will hold discussions with the President of the Philippines Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. and the President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Masatsugu Asakawa.

The President is scheduled to return to the island upon completion of his official tour on September 30.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

80 houses gutted in Thotalanga fire, more than 200 people displaced

80 houses gutted in Thotalanga fire, more than 200 people displaced

Sri Lanka's coconut oil industry also at risk

Sri Lanka's coconut oil industry also at risk

Several passengers injured as bus veers off the road and topples

Several passengers injured as bus veers off the road and topples

The importance of tourism industry...

The importance of tourism industry...

President Ranil Wickremesinghe to meet Emperor of Japan today

President Ranil Wickremesinghe to meet Emperor of Japan today

high security zones impede fundamental rights- G.L. Peiris (English)

high security zones impede fundamental rights- G.L. Peiris (English)

UN Secretary - General meets FM Ali Sabry (English)

UN Secretary - General meets FM Ali Sabry (English)