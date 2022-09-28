President holds bilateral talks with Japanese PM

President Ranil Wickremesinghe held bilateral talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong a short while ago, the President’s Media Division (PMD) says.

The discussions are taking place in Tokyo, Japan.

President Wickremesinghe left the island last morning (Sep. 26) on an official visit to Japan and the Philippines.

During his two-day official visit to Japan, the President is expected to participate in the funeral ceremony of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe.

He will also engage in bilateral discussions with the Japanese Prime Minister and Finance Minister, during this tour.

After concluding his Japan visit, President Ranil Wickremesinghe is scheduled to leave for the Philippines to preside over the meeting of the Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

During his visit to the Philippines, President Wickremesinghe will hold discussions with the President of the Philippines Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. and the President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Masatsugu Asakawa.

The President is scheduled to return to the island upon completion of his official tour on September 30.