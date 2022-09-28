SLPP suspends party membership of PS member arrested over attempted robbery

September 28, 2022   12:36 pm

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has suspended the party membership of the Rajanganaya Pradeshiya Sabha member Mahesh Sooriyaarachchi who was arrested in connection with the recent attempted bank robbery.

The PS member in question is accused of aiding and abetting the suspects involved in the robbery attempt.

The incident took place at around 2.00 p.m. on Monday (Sep. 26) when a businessman from Thambuttegama economic center was carrying approximately Rs. 22.3 million in cash to be deposited at a private bank in Thambuttegama.

As the businessman had arrived at the bank branch in his car, two masked men wearing motorcycle helmets to conceal their identities had arrived on a motorcycle and had robbed the two bags containing the cash from the victim after threatening him with a firearm.

However, as they were attempting to escape with the stolen cash, a police officer who was on duty nearby and had witnessed the incident had proceeded to act swiftly and intercept the suspects and attempted to apprehend them.

The robbers had then thrown chilli powder at the police officer in order to get away from him as he was wrestling with the suspects. Several people who were in the vicinity had then aided him to apprehend both suspects.

The two suspects involved in the attempted robbery, aged 48 and 50, are said to be residents of the area. A 12-bore rifle, a bullet, a large knife and the motorcycle used by them were also taken into custody by the police.

The three suspects including the PS member who were arrested over the incident were remanded until October 10 after being produced before Thambuththegama Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

