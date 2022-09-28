President Ranil calls on Japanese Emperor

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has called on Japan’s Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo today (Sep. 28).

The Sri Lankan Head of State also met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo earlier today.

During his two-day official visit to Japan, the President also attended the funeral ceremony of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo to pay his last respects to the assassinated leader.

After concluding his Japan visit, President Wickremesinghe will depart for the Philippines to preside over the meeting of the Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

During his visit to the Philippines, President Wickremesinghe is scheduled to hold discussions with his counterpart, President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. and the President of the ADB Masatsugu Asakawa.

President Wickremesinghe is scheduled to return to the island upon completing his official tour on September 30.