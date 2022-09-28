President Ranil calls on Japanese Emperor

President Ranil calls on Japanese Emperor

September 28, 2022   12:48 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has called on Japan’s Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo today (Sep. 28).

The Sri Lankan Head of State also met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo earlier today.

During his two-day official visit to Japan, the President also attended the funeral ceremony of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo to pay his last respects to the assassinated leader.

After concluding his Japan visit, President Wickremesinghe will depart for the Philippines to preside over the meeting of the Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

During his visit to the Philippines, President Wickremesinghe is scheduled to hold discussions with his counterpart, President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. and the President of the ADB Masatsugu Asakawa.

President Wickremesinghe is scheduled to return to the island upon completing his official tour on September 30.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Massive fire displaces over 200 people in Thotalanga

Massive fire displaces over 200 people in Thotalanga

Massive fire displaces over 200 people in Thotalanga

Minister's son arrested over assault on two schoolboys

Minister's son arrested over assault on two schoolboys

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

80 houses gutted in Thotalanga fire, more than 200 people displaced

80 houses gutted in Thotalanga fire, more than 200 people displaced

Sri Lanka's coconut oil industry also at risk

Sri Lanka's coconut oil industry also at risk

Several passengers injured as bus veers off the road and topples

Several passengers injured as bus veers off the road and topples

The importance of tourism industry...

The importance of tourism industry...

President Ranil Wickremesinghe to meet Emperor of Japan today

President Ranil Wickremesinghe to meet Emperor of Japan today