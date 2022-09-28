Bribery Commission serves indictments on Keheliya

Bribery Commission serves indictments on Keheliya

September 28, 2022   02:19 pm

The Bribery Commission served the indictments on Minister Keheliya Rambukwella and another suspect, who are accused of incurring a loss to the government.

The indictments were served at the Colombo High Court today (28).

Subsequently, the Colombo High Court ordered the release of the two defendants including the minister under bail conditions.

The High Court judge then ordered to take up the case again for hearing on November 03.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Massive fire displaces over 200 people in Thotalanga

Massive fire displaces over 200 people in Thotalanga

Massive fire displaces over 200 people in Thotalanga

Party membership of PS member arrested over attempted armed robbery suspended

Party membership of PS member arrested over attempted armed robbery suspended

Anura says Sri Lanka's image needs to be improved first

Anura says Sri Lanka's image needs to be improved first

Many bakeries now on verge of closing down...

Many bakeries now on verge of closing down...

US envoys reiterate continued support for Sri Lanka

US envoys reiterate continued support for Sri Lanka

Minister's son arrested over assault on two schoolboys

Minister's son arrested over assault on two schoolboys

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

80 houses gutted in Thotalanga fire, more than 200 people displaced

80 houses gutted in Thotalanga fire, more than 200 people displaced