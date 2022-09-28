President concludes Japan visit, set to leave for Philippines

President concludes Japan visit, set to leave for Philippines

September 28, 2022   03:08 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has concluded his official two-day visit to Japan and is set to depart Tokyo shortly.

The next destination of President Wickremesinghe is Manila in the Philippines where he is slated to chair the meeting of the Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

During his visit to Japan, the Head of State attended the state funeral ceremony of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe and paid his last respects to the assassinated leader.

He also called on Japanese Emperor Naruhito, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi.

During his meeting with Minister Hayashi, Sri Lanka’s progress with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was taken up for discussion. Mr. Hayashi expressed his country’s willingness to take a leading role in Sri Lanka’s creditor talks.

While in the Philippines, President Wickremesinghe will hold discussions with his counterpart, President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. and the President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Masatsugu Asakawa.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Massive fire displaces over 200 people in Thotalanga

Massive fire displaces over 200 people in Thotalanga

Massive fire displaces over 200 people in Thotalanga

Party membership of PS member arrested over attempted armed robbery suspended

Party membership of PS member arrested over attempted armed robbery suspended

Anura says Sri Lanka's image needs to be improved first

Anura says Sri Lanka's image needs to be improved first

Many bakeries now on verge of closing down...

Many bakeries now on verge of closing down...

US envoys reiterate continued support for Sri Lanka

US envoys reiterate continued support for Sri Lanka

Minister's son arrested over assault on two schoolboys

Minister's son arrested over assault on two schoolboys

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

80 houses gutted in Thotalanga fire, more than 200 people displaced

80 houses gutted in Thotalanga fire, more than 200 people displaced