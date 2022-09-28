CA revokes all PCoI decisions, recommendations against DSG Janaka Bandara

The Court of Appeal has issued a writ order cancelling all decisions and recommendations by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) on incidents of political victimization against Deputy Solicitor General Janaka Bandara, says Ada Derana reporter.

The Appeals Court delivered the decision after concluding the hearing of a writ application filed by the Deputy Solicitor General seeking an order revoking the recommendations and decisions by the PCoI on political victimization.