CA revokes all PCoI decisions, recommendations against DSG Janaka Bandara

CA revokes all PCoI decisions, recommendations against DSG Janaka Bandara

September 28, 2022   03:25 pm

The Court of Appeal has issued a writ order cancelling all decisions and recommendations by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) on incidents of political victimization against Deputy Solicitor General Janaka Bandara, says Ada Derana reporter.

The Appeals Court delivered the decision after concluding the hearing of a writ application filed by the Deputy Solicitor General seeking an order revoking the recommendations and decisions by the PCoI on political victimization.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Massive fire displaces over 200 people in Thotalanga

Massive fire displaces over 200 people in Thotalanga

Massive fire displaces over 200 people in Thotalanga

Party membership of PS member arrested over attempted armed robbery suspended

Party membership of PS member arrested over attempted armed robbery suspended

Anura says Sri Lanka's image needs to be improved first

Anura says Sri Lanka's image needs to be improved first

Many bakeries now on verge of closing down...

Many bakeries now on verge of closing down...

US envoys reiterate continued support for Sri Lanka

US envoys reiterate continued support for Sri Lanka

Minister's son arrested over assault on two schoolboys

Minister's son arrested over assault on two schoolboys

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

80 houses gutted in Thotalanga fire, more than 200 people displaced

80 houses gutted in Thotalanga fire, more than 200 people displaced