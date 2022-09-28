A group of youths including State Minister Prasanna Ranaweera’s son have been arrested by Kiribathgoda Police and released on police bail in connection with an incident of assaulting two schoolboys I the Kiribathgoda area.

The car they had arrived in the carry out the attack is registered under the Secretary to the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, according to the Department of Motor Traffic.

The incident had occurred on Monday (26) near a popular private tuition class in the Kiribathgoda area when a group of youths had arrived and brutally assaulted two students causing injuries.

Following a complaint received by the police emergency hotline regarding the incident, a team of officers had arrived and arrested five suspects involved in the attack.

Police said that the 20-year-old son of the State Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Prasanna Ranaweera is also among the arrested suspects.

Following the questioning of the suspects, they had stated that the attack was carried out over an incident of the two assaulted students giving a love letter to the girlfriend of a friend of the state minister’s son.

Meanwhile the Department of Motor Traffic reveals that the black car the state minister’s son had arrived in to carry out the attack, is registered under the Secretary to the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

The two assaulted students have been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment for their injuries while the five arrested suspects have been released on police bail by the Kiribathgoda Police.