Finance Minister requests state banks to provide relief for entrepreneurs

September 28, 2022   04:32 pm

The State Minister of Finance, Ranjith Siyambalapitiya has requested the heads of state banks to consider the possibility of granting financial relief for the entrepreneurs who have obtained loans while safeguarding the financial status of the banks.

During a discussion held with the heads of state banks at the Finance Ministry premises last evening (Sep 27), the minister has expressed that the country’s entrepreneurs have been affected as a result of the increase of interest rates of the state banks in order to secure their liquidity.

Although the move is necessary for protecting the banking system of the country, it is also important to safeguard the entrepreneurs of the country, he pointed out.

Therefore, the state minister urged the state bank heads to look into the possibility of granting the relevant relief in accord with the directives which have been issued by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

Minister Ranjith Siyambalapitiya further requested the state banks to inform the Ministry of the procedures taken in this regard.

