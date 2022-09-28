Age of person acknowledged as a child raised from 16 years to 18 years

September 28, 2022   10:00 pm

Amendments proposed to the Children and Young Persons Ordinance establishes that the age of a person who shall be a child will be raised from 16 to 18 years.

This was discussed at length at the Select Committee of Parliament to look into and report to Parliament its recommendations to ensure gender equity and equality which met recently under Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle, the chairperson of the committee.

Accordingly, the amendments propose to omit the reference to “young persons” and rename the principal enactment as the Children’s Ordinance.

Furthermore, every reference to “Children and Young Persons Ordinance”, “children and young persons”, “child or young person” and “age of sixteen years” in any regulation or rule made under the principal enactment or notice, notification, contract, communication or other document issued under the principal enactment shall be read and construed as a reference respectively, to “Children’s Ordinance”, “children”, “child” and “age of eighteen years.

Section 71 of the principal enactment is hereby amended, by the repeal of subsection (6) of that section establishing that “nothing in this section shall be construed to affect the right of any parent, teacher or legal guardian to punish a child or youth”.

The purpose of the Children and Young Persons Ordinance Clause 23 is to make orders for the establishment of Juvenile Courts for the supervision of juvenile offenders for the protection of children and young persons.

According to the Children and Young Persons (Amendment) Bill issued on 18.07.2022, Clause 23 is amended, and the amendments will come into effect on a fixed date published in the Gazette by the Minister of Courts, Prisons and Constitutional Reforms.

State Minister Dr. Seetha Arambepola, Members of Parliament Thalatha Athukorala, Rohini Kaviratne, Eran Wickramaratne, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, Manjula Dissanayake, Secretary to the Committee and Deputy Secretary General of Parliament and Chief of Staff Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera and senior officials representing the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs and the Ministry of Justice, Prison Affairs and Constitutional Reforms were present at this committee meeting held.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

PM calls for expedited report on recurrent fire eruptions in Kajimawatte

PM calls for expedited report on recurrent fire eruptions in Kajimawatte

PM calls for expedited report on recurrent fire eruptions in Kajimawatte

ADB to provide further financial assistance to Sri Lanka

ADB to provide further financial assistance to Sri Lanka

Nuwara-Eliya District records highest number of underweight kids in Aug

Nuwara-Eliya District records highest number of underweight kids in Aug

Youth severely addicted to kills father, critically injures mother

Youth severely addicted to kills father, critically injures mother

President concludes Japan tour, set to visit Philippines

President concludes Japan tour, set to visit Philippines

Anura Kumara stresses on improving Sri Lanka's image

Anura Kumara stresses on improving Sri Lanka's image

National Council to hold inaugural meeting tomorrow

National Council to hold inaugural meeting tomorrow

State Minister's son among youths arrested for assaulting two students

State Minister's son among youths arrested for assaulting two students