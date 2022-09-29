Spells of showers likely in several areas

Showers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers will occur at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph.

The wind speed may increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

Wind speed may increase up to 45-50 kmph at times in the other sea areas around the Island.

The sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough. The sea area off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Matara via Mannar, Colombo and Galle will be rough at times and the other sea areas around the Island may be fairly rough at times.