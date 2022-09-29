Energy Minister says spot tender advertised for supply of coal

September 29, 2022   09:01 am

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says that a spot tender has been advertised following the international competitive bidding method for the supply of 300,000 metric tonnes of coal. 

He said it has been opened for registered suppliers and any supplier capable of supplying coal with a minimum 180-day credit facility. 

In a tweet, the minister said t a long-term tender for coal procurement will be advertised by next week.

The advertisement for the spot tender states that the Chairman of the Special Standing Cabinet Appointed Procurement Committee of the Ministry of Power and Energy invites bids for the supply of coal for the 900MW Lakvijaya Coal Power Plant from registered suppliers and any prospective coal suppliers and that the invitation is extended by the Lanka Coal Company on behalf of the said committee. 

