Suspect wanted for sexual assault and murder arrested after 13 years

Suspect wanted for sexual assault and murder arrested after 13 years

September 29, 2022   12:08 pm

A suspect who was wanted for sexually abusing and murdering a 15-year-old schoolgirl has been arrested after DNA comparison.

The relevant suspect was arrested by Eheliyagoda police in the Paligala area, yesterday (Sep 28), the police said.

It has been revealed that the schoolgirl in question who was on the way home from school in her school uniform was raped in the Kosgahamukalana area of Eheliyagoda police division in the year 2009.

A case is currently being heard at Avissawella High Court regarding the suspect, according to the police.

The arrestee was found to be a 39-year-old resident of the Eheliyagoda area.

He is scheduled to be produced before Avissawella High Court today (Sep 29).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.09.29

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.09.29

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.09.29

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Inaugural meeting of the National Council to be held today

Inaugural meeting of the National Council to be held today

Karu Jayasuriya speaks about the change that happened in the country

Karu Jayasuriya speaks about the change that happened in the country

Damitha Abeyratne on why she scolded Sajith Premadasa

Damitha Abeyratne on why she scolded Sajith Premadasa

Three arrested with Kerala cannabis worth Rs. 20 million

Three arrested with Kerala cannabis worth Rs. 20 million

President Ranil to meet President of Philippines in Manila today

President Ranil to meet President of Philippines in Manila today

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna