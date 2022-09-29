Suspect wanted for sexual assault and murder arrested after 13 years

A suspect who was wanted for sexually abusing and murdering a 15-year-old schoolgirl has been arrested after DNA comparison.

The relevant suspect was arrested by Eheliyagoda police in the Paligala area, yesterday (Sep 28), the police said.

It has been revealed that the schoolgirl in question who was on the way home from school in her school uniform was raped in the Kosgahamukalana area of Eheliyagoda police division in the year 2009.

A case is currently being heard at Avissawella High Court regarding the suspect, according to the police.

The arrestee was found to be a 39-year-old resident of the Eheliyagoda area.

He is scheduled to be produced before Avissawella High Court today (Sep 29).