President addresses ADB Governors meeting, seeks creditor support to restore debt sustainability

It is the hope and expectation of Sri Lanka that the island nation’s creditors and all stakeholders will support to restore debt sustainability and help put the country back on the path of inclusive and sustainable economic growth, President Ranil Wickremesinghe says.

He made these remarks addressing the meeting of the Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in the Philippines.

President Wickremesinghe left for the Philippines last evening after concluding his official two-day state visit to Japan.

While in the Philippines, he will meet and hold talks with the President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Masatsugu Asakawa.

President Wickremesinghe also engaged in bilateral talks with his counterpart, President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. at the Malacanang Palace in Manila this morning.

He told his Filipino counterpart that the long-standing friendship between Sri Lanka and the Philippines would be promoted by developing Asian regional cooperation.

During this discussion, greater emphasis was placed on further strengthening the longstanding bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and the Philippines through new approaches.