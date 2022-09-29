Foreign Ministry launches e-channeling appointment system for authentication services

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with SLT Mobitel, launched an e-channeling appointment system with effect from today (Sep. 29).

This will facilitate the public to receive effective services at the Authentication Section of the Consular Affairs Division.

The e-channeling appointment system will enable the public to obtain online appointments for authentication of documents at the Consular Affairs Division and its Regional Consular Offices in Jaffna, Trincomalee, Kandy, Kurunegala and Matara.

The public seeking authentication services may dial 225 (mobile subscribers) or 1225 (landline subscribers) and via Mobitel e-channeling (www.echannelling.com) to obtain an appointment.

Appointments can also be obtained by accessing the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on www.mfa.gov.lk.

From today onwards, the Authentication Section of the Consular Affairs Division and its Regional Consular Offices will accept service requests only through the e-channeling appointment system.