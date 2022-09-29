Creditor, debtor nations must work collectively: President Ranil at ADBs 55th annual meeting

Creditor, debtor nations must work collectively: President Ranil at ADBs 55th annual meeting

September 29, 2022   03:48 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe says skyrocketing prices of food, fuel and fertilizers are consequences of supply chain shocks created by the war in Ukraine, stuttering growth of the middle class.

He also noted that the creditor and debtor nations must work collectively to promptly address this situation.

The Head of State made these remarks presiding over the 55th Annual Meeting of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) today.

President Wickremesinghe also noted that it is the hope and expectation of Sri Lanka that the island nation’s creditors and all stakeholders will support restore debt sustainability and help put the country back on the path of inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

President Wickremesinghe arrived in the Philippines after concluding his official two-day state visit to Japan yesterday.

While in the Philippines, he is set to meet and hold talks with the President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Masatsugu Asakawa.

President Wickremesinghe also engaged in bilateral talks with Filipino President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. at the Malacanang Palace in Manila this morning.

He told his counterpart that the long-standing friendship between Sri Lanka and the Philippines would be promoted by developing Asian regional cooperation.

During this discussion, greater emphasis was placed on further strengthening the longstanding bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and the Philippines through new approaches.

