All but three officers transferred from Kandy Police HQ

All except three police officers attached to Kandy Police Headquarters have reportedly been transferred to other police stations and units with immediate effect.

Accordingly, the Kandy Divisional Senior Superintendent of Police has decided to transfer all the police officers except for the Officer In-charge of the Miscellaneous Complaints Division and two sergeants involved in judicial-related affairs.

The decision was taken in accord with the complaints that the expected public service is not being delivered by the Miscellaneous Complaints Division of Kandy Police Headquarters.

Nearly 40 police officers have been transferred while this also includes a Police Inspector and five Sub-Inspectors.

The current Officer In-Charge of the Miscellaneous Complaints Division is not among the transferred police officers, taking into consideration that he joined the relevant division recently.

It is also reported that the other two officers involved in judicial affairs, who are not included in the transferred list of police officers have been temporarily assigned to the same division as their duties would be hindered when transferred.