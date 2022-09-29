All but three officers transferred from Kandy Police HQ

All but three officers transferred from Kandy Police HQ

September 29, 2022   04:55 pm

All except three police officers attached to Kandy Police Headquarters have reportedly been transferred to other police stations and units with immediate effect.

Accordingly, the Kandy Divisional Senior Superintendent of Police has decided to transfer all the police officers except for the Officer In-charge of the Miscellaneous Complaints Division and two sergeants involved in judicial-related affairs.

The decision was taken in accord with the complaints that the expected public service is not being delivered by the Miscellaneous Complaints Division of Kandy Police Headquarters.

Nearly 40 police officers have been transferred while this also includes a Police Inspector and five Sub-Inspectors.

The current Officer In-Charge of the Miscellaneous Complaints Division is not among the transferred police officers, taking into consideration that he joined the relevant division recently.

It is also reported that the other two officers involved in judicial affairs, who are not included in the transferred list of police officers have been temporarily assigned to the same division as their duties would be hindered when transferred.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Will stand with those who help fulfil goals of 'Aragalaya' - Damitha Abeyratne

Will stand with those who help fulfil goals of 'Aragalaya' - Damitha Abeyratne

Will stand with those who help fulfil goals of 'Aragalaya' - Damitha Abeyratne

Several MPs including Opposition Leader boycott National Councils inaugural meeting

Several MPs including Opposition Leader boycott National Councils inaugural meeting

Latest revelation about nutrition of children...

Latest revelation about nutrition of children...

Foreign Ministry launches e-Channeling Appointment System for authentication services

Foreign Ministry launches e-Channeling Appointment System for authentication services

President Ranil accorded a warm welcome in Philippines

President Ranil accorded a warm welcome in Philippines

EU releases 1.5 million in humanitarian aid for Sri Lanka

EU releases 1.5 million in humanitarian aid for Sri Lanka

Kabir Hashim raises concerns about massive profits reaped by LIOC

Kabir Hashim raises concerns about massive profits reaped by LIOC

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.09.29

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.09.29