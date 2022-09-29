Two fuel dispensers at filling station in Colombo 07 sealed off
File Photo.

Two fuel dispensers at filling station in Colombo 07 sealed off

September 29, 2022   05:08 pm

Two out of three Octane 92 petrol dispensers have been sealed off at a filling station in Colombo 07, owned by the Ceylon petroleum Corporation (CPC) due to short delivery.

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says that the two fuel dispensers in question were found to be issuing 1.2% less per liter of octane 92 petrol (Rs. 5.40 per liter).

This was detected and sealed off during a joint exercise carried out by the PUCSL, the Industrial Technology Institute of Sri Lanka and the Department of Measurement Units, Standards and Services. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Will stand with those who help fulfil goals of 'Aragalaya' - Damitha Abeyratne

Will stand with those who help fulfil goals of 'Aragalaya' - Damitha Abeyratne

Will stand with those who help fulfil goals of 'Aragalaya' - Damitha Abeyratne

Several MPs including Opposition Leader boycott National Councils inaugural meeting

Several MPs including Opposition Leader boycott National Councils inaugural meeting

Latest revelation about nutrition of children...

Latest revelation about nutrition of children...

Foreign Ministry launches e-Channeling Appointment System for authentication services

Foreign Ministry launches e-Channeling Appointment System for authentication services

President Ranil accorded a warm welcome in Philippines

President Ranil accorded a warm welcome in Philippines

EU releases 1.5 million in humanitarian aid for Sri Lanka

EU releases 1.5 million in humanitarian aid for Sri Lanka

Kabir Hashim raises concerns about massive profits reaped by LIOC

Kabir Hashim raises concerns about massive profits reaped by LIOC

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.09.29

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.09.29