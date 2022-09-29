Two fuel dispensers at filling station in Colombo 07 sealed off

Two out of three Octane 92 petrol dispensers have been sealed off at a filling station in Colombo 07, owned by the Ceylon petroleum Corporation (CPC) due to short delivery.

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says that the two fuel dispensers in question were found to be issuing 1.2% less per liter of octane 92 petrol (Rs. 5.40 per liter).

This was detected and sealed off during a joint exercise carried out by the PUCSL, the Industrial Technology Institute of Sri Lanka and the Department of Measurement Units, Standards and Services.