Power cut schedule for tomorrow

Power cut schedule for tomorrow

September 29, 2022   05:25 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved power cuts of two hours and 20 minutes for tomorrow (Sep 30).

Accordingly, the power cut will be imposed as follows;

 

Groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW  - One hour during daytime and one hour and 20 minutes during night.

Groups MNOXYZ -  Two hours and 30 minutes from 5.30 a.m. to 8.00 a.m.

Group CC – Two hours and 30 minutes from 6.00 a.m. to 8.30 a.m.

Demand Management Schedule From 30.09.2022 by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Will stand with those who help fulfil goals of 'Aragalaya' - Damitha Abeyratne

Will stand with those who help fulfil goals of 'Aragalaya' - Damitha Abeyratne

Will stand with those who help fulfil goals of 'Aragalaya' - Damitha Abeyratne

Several MPs including Opposition Leader boycott National Councils inaugural meeting

Several MPs including Opposition Leader boycott National Councils inaugural meeting

Latest revelation about nutrition of children...

Latest revelation about nutrition of children...

Foreign Ministry launches e-Channeling Appointment System for authentication services

Foreign Ministry launches e-Channeling Appointment System for authentication services

President Ranil accorded a warm welcome in Philippines

President Ranil accorded a warm welcome in Philippines

EU releases 1.5 million in humanitarian aid for Sri Lanka

EU releases 1.5 million in humanitarian aid for Sri Lanka

Kabir Hashim raises concerns about massive profits reaped by LIOC

Kabir Hashim raises concerns about massive profits reaped by LIOC

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.09.29

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.09.29