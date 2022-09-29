Regulations pertaining to Port City Economic Commission Act gazetted

Regulations pertaining to Port City Economic Commission Act gazetted

September 29, 2022   06:16 pm

A Gazette Extraordinary has been published specifying the regulations pertaining to the Colombo Port City Economic Commission.

The regulations, issued by President Ranil Wickremesinghe in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization & National Policies, are made under Section 71(1) read with Section 27(1), 41(3)(f), 41)9) of the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Act, No. 11 of 2021.

The second reading of the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill was passed in the parliament with majority votes in May 2021. Subsequently, Speaker of the Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena placed his signature on the Bill.

Later, then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa established seven-member Colombo Port City Economic Commission, headed by President’s Counsel Gamini Marapana.

The gazette notification mentions the regulations of registration and licencing of Authorized Person (Fees) and other services related to the commission.

According to the communiqué, the application fee for an Authorized Person stands at USD 2,500 while the annual fee is USD 2,000.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Will stand with those who help fulfil goals of 'Aragalaya' - Damitha Abeyratne

Will stand with those who help fulfil goals of 'Aragalaya' - Damitha Abeyratne

Several MPs including Opposition Leader boycott National Councils inaugural meeting

Several MPs including Opposition Leader boycott National Councils inaugural meeting

Latest revelation about nutrition of children...

Latest revelation about nutrition of children...

Foreign Ministry launches e-Channeling Appointment System for authentication services

Foreign Ministry launches e-Channeling Appointment System for authentication services

President Ranil accorded a warm welcome in Philippines

President Ranil accorded a warm welcome in Philippines

EU releases 1.5 million in humanitarian aid for Sri Lanka

EU releases 1.5 million in humanitarian aid for Sri Lanka