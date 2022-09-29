National Council decides to form two sub-committees on national policies and economic stabilization

September 29, 2022   07:09 pm

It has been decided to appoint two sub-committees related to national policies and economic stabilization in the inaugural meeting of the ‘National Council’, held with the participation of the ruling party and the opposition parliamentarians. 

The purpose of setting up the Sub-Committee on National Policy is to set the common priorities of Parliament to guide the formulation of medium and long-term national policies. Also, the purpose of establishing the Sub-Committee on Economic Stabilization is to reach agreement on the short- and medium-term programs related to economic stabilization.

These decisions were taken at the inaugural meeting of the ‘National Council’ held at the Parliament complex today (29) under the chairmanship of Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena. 

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, Leader of the House Minister Susil Premajayantha, Chief Government Whip Minister Prasanna Ranatunga, Chief Opposition Whip Lakshman Kiriella, Minister Tiran Alas,   Members of Parliament Asanka Navaratne, Rauff Hakeem, Rishad Bathiudeen, Mano Ganesan, Palani Digambaram, Jeevan Thondaman, Sisira Jayakodi, Namal Rajapakse, Johnston Fernando, Sagara Kariyawasam, Ali Sabri Rahim, Rohitha Abeygunawardena, Vajira Abeywardena, Sivaneshthurai Chandrakanthan, Champika Ranawaka and several members of Parliament were present. Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake was also present at this meeting.

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena presented the proposal to the Parliament to establish the National Council on 20.09.2022 and it was passed without division. Accordingly, the speaker announced the list of Members of Parliament on 23.09.2022 whose names have been given. 

Following the first meeting of the National Council, Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena said that both the ruling party and the opposition had attended the meeting of the National Council. He said that this good news is a new door that has been opened nationally, to advance the parliamentary program, and to strengthen the trust between the people and the parliament.

It has also been decided to convene the meeting of the National Council on Thursday of every sitting week.

