CBSL raises over Rs. 127 billion in treasury bond action

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) today raised Rs.127.31 billion through an auction of treasury bonds under three maturities.

Weighted average yield rates in all categories exceeded 30%, according to CBSL.

The total value of the treasury bonds offered for auction is Rs. 145 billion.

This bond issue was done under 3 categories with maturities in the years 2025, 2028 and 2032, where respectively in relation to each category Rs. 25.50 billion, Rs. 31.80 billion and Rs. 70.00 billion bids have been accepted.

The weighted average yield rates for each of the above categories in this auction are reported as 30.95%, 31.50% and 30.09% respectively.